ELDRIDGE, Miles Jasper

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Miles Jasper Eldridge on June 25, 2017 at the age of 85, after a courageous and inspiring battle with COPD. He had a zest for life and in his final years took comfort and enjoyment following the boat activity in his beloved Beaver Harbour.

He was the son of the late Clare Merton and Grace Almira (nee Borthwick) and is survived by his wife, Ann Norma (Hewitson), and their three children: daughter Susan (Paul Venneman), and sons John (Lisa) and Mark (Zoe); grandchildren, Sebastian, Isaac, Abby, Oliver and Elias.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Clare, and his grandson, Xavier.

Mass was held at the St. George’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on June 29 (his 86th birthday). Interment followed at the Pennfield Rural Cemetery, after which there was a celebration of his life at the Beaver Harbour Community Hall.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George NB. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the IWK Children’s Hospital or a donation of your choice. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca