ESTABROOKS, Edward Ronald

Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital, on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of Muriel Estabrooks (nee Leslie). Loving father of Rodney (Francine), Pam (Victor), Brad (Annette), Wendy, Stacey and the late Kim (1989). Cherished grandfather of Christina, Jessica (Daryl), Brian (Cassandra), Crystal, Ashley (Roman), Mitchell (Courtney), Tina (Alex), Kevin (Heidi), Kelly, Christina (John), Stephanie, Britney, Ashley and Alicia and great-grandfather of Kimberly, Kaitlin, Olivia, Danielle, Anna, Diaje, Ariana, Josh, Elliot, Jettrose and Miller. Ronald is survived by sisters Virginia (Everett), Gertrude (Earl), Jessie (Sonny), Shirley and Connie and brothers Kenny (Jane) and Tom (Marianne).

Predeceased by brothers Jim, John and Dale.

As per Ronald’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment in Fairhaven Cemetery, New Brunswick. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Ronald are asked to please consider the Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson’s Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, Ontario (905) 945-2755.