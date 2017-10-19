Extra-Mural Hospital coming to St. Stephen

Edited from the Saint Croix Courier Week of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1987

ST. STEPHEN – Extra-Mural Hospital – taken literally it means “outside the walls” or beyond the bounds of the ordinary hospital. But for many people on the western side of Charlotte County, extra-mural will soon mean more people can leave the hospital earlier and convalesce at home. It will mean some elderly folks needing nursing care may also stay at home instead of going to a nursing home. And more terminally ill patients will be able to spend their final days at home with their families. The New Brunswick Extra-Mural Hospital, which began with just one unit in Woodstock in 1981, has been growing and expanding rapidly and is now coming to St. Stephen. Dr. Gordon Ferguson, executive director of the Extra-Mural hospital, said a co-ordinator for this new unit has been hired and they hope to begin serving their first patients in the St. Stephen-St. Andrews area before the end of this year.

Dufour’s shingle mill has sweet smell of success

POMEROY RIDGE – After two years of planning and three months in operation, brothers John and Yves Dufour are proud of their family shingle mill. When their first truckload of top grade cedar shingles left for the Boston market early last week, it carried not only the results of many hours of hard work but also the potential for a bright future. “This will put the business on its feet,” says Yves, surveying the load of 312,000 bundled shingles he, John and several neighbours loaded by hand that weekend. These Charlotte County cedar shingles will soon adorn the walls and roofs of cottages along the New Jersey shore. The American firm has said it will take as much as the company can supply.

Rod Wilson named coach of the year

ST. STEPHEN – St. Stephen High School baseball coach Rod Wilson was the guest speaker of the New Brunswick Baseball Association’s annual banquet held in Fredericton over the weekend. Ferguson Jenkins also spoke and conducted a pitching clinic as well. Wilson was awarded “Coach of the Year” at the banquet for his involvement with Team Canada, the youth team which won a bronze medal at the World Championship this summer. His St. Stephen Sabres were runners-up in provincial midget A, and the SSHS Spartans were Southern Conference champs and third in provincial finals.

Personals

Rolling Dam – Mrs. Percy Sloan of Prince William was a recent visitor of Audrey Newell.

Lambertville, Lambert’s Cove – Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Greenlaw called on Lena Hatt on a recent afternoon.

Grand Harbour – Mrs. Jean Brown and Mrs. Carrie Randall, Mrs. Maud Green and Mrs. Catherine Cook are leaving next week on a bus tour through Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Blacks Harbour – Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Moses (Jessie) on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Little Ridge – Christened at the Lower Little Ridge Church on Sunday was the baby daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Farren McKeeman. They have chosen to call her “Ashley Michelle.”

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

Milltown sailor in Royal Guard

A Milltown youth who joined the Royal Canadian Navy only four month ago is a member of the naval honour guard for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their North American visit. Seventeen-year-old James Nickson was selected at HMC Cornwallis in Nova Scotia for inclusion in the hand-picked guard which will accompany the Royal couple from Ottawa to Jamestown, Va., Washington and New York. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Nickson.

Islanders capture school ball cup

Grand Manan High School, trouncing St. George 9-3, won the Charlotte County high school baseball championship in a sudden death fixture at St. George. Members of the squad, which brought home the regional school’s first cup, are: Jack Green, Wayne Ingalls, Gary Guptill (captain), George Guptill, Churchill Bagley, Wayne Guptill (coach), Barry Monroe, Allison Monroe, Robert Linton, Teddy Wilson, Albert Ingalls and Sherwin Brown. Gary Guptill pitched the decisive game, scattering seven hits and fanning 10.

King Street glows Mercury lamps up

King Street from Rose’s corner to the rotary traffic circle donned a brighter after-dark look this week with the installation of 16 mercury vapor lamps, each of 250 watts strength. Second stage of a five-year street lighting improvement program, the changeover was designed to provide approximately twice as much illumination on that section of King Street.

90 YEARS AGO – 1927

Milltown – Full time was resumed at the mill Monday and all employees are back to work. Charles Verhille reports that his weaving plant on Spring Street, where he weaves the “Canadian Rug”, is running overtime to fill orders.

120 YEARS AGO – 1897

On Saturday a party of ladies went on a buckboard ride to Chamcook and lunched at the bungalow of Durrell Grimmer on the shores of Chamcook Lake. This delightful outing was arranged for the pleasure of Mrs. David Martin.

The Governor General’s visit

A drive around the St. Croix towns and an address by Lady Aberdeen on the Victorian Order of Nurses Mayor Whitlock was notified on Saturday that Lord Aberdeen, Governor General of Canada, a nd Lady Aberdeen would visit St. Stephen on Monday. A meeting of citizens was called for Saturday afternoon and arrangements made to properly receive the distinguished visitors. The notice was short and no extensive programme could be prepared. A special train in charge of conductor Donahue and engineer Purton brought the party from St. Andrews, arriving here at about ten o’clock on Monday morning. The distinguished party included Lord and Lady Aberdeen, their daughter Lady Marjory Gordon, Lieut. Keene, R.N., of M.M.S. Renown, who is temporarily attached to the staff as A.D.C., and William Campbell, private secretary to His Excellency. They travelled in three private cars and had a number of servants and three saddle horses.