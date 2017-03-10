Family of three spend an unplanned cold night in the woods

Utopia – A family of three spent a cold night in the woods Monday, after their side-by-side ATV broke down in a heavily wooded area.

Cpl. Chris Henderson, of the St. George detachment of West District RCMP, said police received a 911 call from the driver of the utility terrain vehicle on his cell phone around 11 p.m., who said his vehicle had broken down in a heavily wooded area near Utopia, and there were two other people with him.

It was a cold night, said Henderson, with temperatures between minus 10 and minus 15, and there was concern about the family’s well being, so RCMP began a search with assistance from the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Public Works, Ambulance New Brunswick, and the Charlotte County, York-Sunbury, and River Valley Ground Search and Rescue teams.

“At one point, we also had Joint Rescue Command from Nova Scotia to provide air assistance.”

The man, woman, and a boy under the age of 10 – Henderson said the RCMP could not release the names of the family – were all located together shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, walking along a trail in a very remote area near Route 785, and all three were uninjured.

“They were located by members of the Search and Rescue teams, and members of the RCMP. Although that area is remote, they did have proper equipment and clothing that assisted in the outcome, plus they had a cell phone.

“Obviously we are pleased with the outcome. One thing I would like to say is that the assistance from the trained professional volunteers in the ground search and rescue teams was instrumental in the favourable outcome of this incident.”

Attempts to reach the family were unsuccessful.