FERGUSON, Duncan

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Monday, October 9, 2017; Angus Duncan Ferguson, husband of Marjorie (Moore) Ferguson of Old Ridge, NB. Born in Springhill, NS, he is the son of the late Angus and Jessie (McLeod) Ferguson.

For many years Duncan was employed with Air Canada as ramp supervisor. He worked in various cities throughout the country, eventually retiring to the St. Stephen area. Duncan was a member of St. Stephen Presbyterian Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife Marjorie are his children: two daughters, Ellen Donaghue (Mark) and Merron Ferguson, all of Calgary, AB; one son, Angus of Vancouver, BC; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Connie Ferguson of Halifax, NS; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Duncan was predeceased by a son David, his brother Scott and sister Ellen.

There will be no visitation; however, friends are welcome to attend a celebration of his life to be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Humphreys Funeral Home. Rev. Cheryl MacFadyen officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the funeral home reception centre. The interment will take place at a later date in Springhill, NS.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation or CCH Dialysis Unit would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys’ Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).