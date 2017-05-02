FIRLOTTE, Ivan Joseph

Ivan Joseph Firlotte, husband of Wendy (McCullough) Firlotte of Bocabec, NB, passed away on February 9, 2017.

Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of his life at graveside to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 1 p.m., at the Bocabec Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow in the Bocabec hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made, or to view his obituary at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).