First ever Pride support walk held in St. Stephen

St. Stephen – An estimated 130 people participated in a Pride support walk in St. Stephen Tuesday.

The polite, peaceful, walk began in the parking lot of the former Price Chopper, and participants made their way to the David Alison Ganong Chocolate Park on Milltown Boulevard, where news was delivered to those in attendance the St. Stephen Town Council had voted in favour of a request from St. Stephen Middle School’s Gay Straight Alliance for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street by the School.