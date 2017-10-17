First ever Pride Support Walk in St. Stephen

Kate Scott
Kate Scott/Courier Rev. Lesley Hamilton delivered a sermon to a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd Monday afternoon, following the first ever Pride support walk. Following Hamilton's sermon, news was delivered to the crowd that St. Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school.

St. Stephen – Reporter Kate Scott was on hand Monday to cover the first ever Pride Support Walk in St. Stephen. Here are some images she captured.

