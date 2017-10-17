Community NewsOnline Exclusive First ever Pride Support Walk in St. StephenBy Kate Scott - October 17, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kate Scott/Courier Rev. Lesley Hamilton delivered a sermon to a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd Monday afternoon, following the first ever Pride support walk. Following Hamilton's sermon, news was delivered to the crowd that St. Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school.St. Stephen – Reporter Kate Scott was on hand Monday to cover the first ever Pride Support Walk in St. Stephen. Here are some images she captured.First ever Pride Support Walk in St. Stephen1 of 32 Kate Scott/Courier Jonas Bell, 11, student at the St. Stephen Middle School, carefully colours his poster prior to the first ever Pride Support walk in St. Stephen Monday. An estimated 150 people participated in the walk. Kate Scott/Courier Jonas Bell, 11, student at the St. Stephen Middle School, carefully colours his poster prior to the first ever Pride Support walk in St. Stephen Monday. An estimated 150 people participated in the walk. Kate Scott/Courier Jonas Bell, 11, student at the St. Stephen Middle School, pauses for a photo before finishing his poster prior to the first ever Pride Support walk in St. Stephen Monday. An estimated 150 people participated in the walk. Kate Scott/Courier Sporting the colours of the rainbow, Desi Rodas Casey, nine (left), Katelyn Rodas, Cruz Rodas Casey six, and Emily Cunningham were among those in attendance of the first ever Pride support walk Monday in St. Stephen. Kate Scott/Courier Rev. Lesley Hamilton delivered a sermon to a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd Monday afternoon, following the first ever Pride support walk. Following Hamilton's sermon, news was delivered to the crowd that St. Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier Rev. Lesley Hamilton delivered a sermon to a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd Monday afternoon, following the first ever Pride support walk. Following Hamilton's sermon, news was delivered to the crowd that St. Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier A group of students from St. Stephen Middle School take a selfie with Rev. Lesley Hamilton of the Kirk McColl Church following news a rainbow crosswalk for the school had been approved in an emergency meeting of St.Stephen Town Council Monday. Kate Scott/Courier Kim Macivor (right) painted rainbows on the faces of those in attendance of the first ever Pride Support Walk in St. Stephen Monday. Kate Scott/Courier Anna Somers (right) and her mom, Emily Somers, were among those who participated in the Pride Support Walk in St. Stephen Monday. Kate Scott/Courier Joan Fougere, left, and Lesley Hamilton were among the estimated 150 in attendance of the first-ever Pride Support walk in St. Stephen Monday. Hamilton is a Reverend at the Kirk McColl Church. Kate Scott/Courier Katie Roy, left, Shawn Seeley, and Zoe were among those awaiting news of a vote from an emergency meeting of St. Stephen Town Council of a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier St. Stephen Middle School student Cooper Barnard displays a colourful sign in the David Alison Ganong Chocolate Park following the first ever Pride Support Walk Monday. Kate Scott/Courier Alyssa McCavour, student at St. Stephen Middle School, listens intently to Rev. Lesley Hamilton's sermon, delivered at the David Alison Ganong Chocolate Park Monday after the first ever Pride Support Walk. Kate Scott/Courier Ellie Hartland, St. Stephen Middle School student, listens as Rev. Lesley Hamilton delivers a sermon following the first ever Pride support walk Monday. Kate Scott/Courier "I support my mom" Cooper Barnard, right, pauses for a photo with mom, Kim McIntyre following news St, Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier St. Stephen High School students Kegan Macivor (left), Sam Poirier, and Juliet Bartlett pause for a photo following news St, Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier Students from St. Stephen Middle School embrace following news St, Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at SSMS for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier John Ames, Saint Croix MLA and minister of tourism heritage and culture, pauses for a photo with his son, Eli Ames, following news St, Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier Donna Ross, right, smiles as Kim Macivor paints a rainbow on her cheek prior to the first ever Pride Support Walk in St. Stephen Monday. Kate Scott/Courier St. Stephen Middle School students (from left) Jordan Day, Eve Pole, Alyssa McCavour, Evelyn McCaig, Ellie Hartford, Olivia McCray, and Amelie Barham were ecstatic to learn of the news St, Stephen Town Council voted 4-2 to approve a request from Gay Straight Alliance students at St. Stephen Middle School for permission to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Marks Street near their school. Kate Scott/Courier Oskar Benson Green, nine, and Lincoln Benson Green, five, take a moment to show off their signs prior to the first ever Pride Support Walk held in St. Stephen Monday.