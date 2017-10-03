FITZSIMMONS, James E.

Born November 12, 1930, James Fitzsimmons went to be with the Lord and his loving wife Aldena (Chute) Fitzsimmons on September 30, 2017. James will be laid to rest beside the love of his life Aldena. James was a devoted husband. Although James and Aldena sadly had no children of their own, he was like a grandpa to Vance Fitzsimmons and his wife Amy, Derick Fitzsimmons and his wife Rhonda, and Hope Fitzsimmons, Matthew Grant and Kyle Grant, Mable Fitzsimmons, James Lunt, Lisa Jones, and Daisy Jo Jones. He loved his nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces, of which he had 41 in total; also a very special niece, Kim Farmer. In James’ younger days, he loved fishing, carpentry, and wood shop. James loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was always willing to help someone out. James was well known, well liked, loved and respected in the community. James and Aldena were married on July 24, 1954 and were happily married for 42 years until she was called home to the Lord. James is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mable Fitzsimmons, his brother Joseph, sisterin-law Janet Fitzsimmons, brother Hughie, sister-in-law Cathy Fitzsimmons, brother Reid, niece Leslie Fitzsimmons, great-nephew Brady Fitzsimmons, nephew-in-law Joseph Jones, and a very special friend Dorothy Tucker. James is survived by sister-in-law Kathy Fitzsimmons. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Wednesday, October, 4, 2017 at 12 noon at graveside at North Road Cemetery, Welshpool, NB with Rev. John Wry officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lost Fishermen’s Memorial Fund for Lubec and Campobello would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys’ Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB, E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).