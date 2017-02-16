FITZSIMMONS, Juanita May (1933-2017)

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest mother, on Thursday morning, February 9th at the Grand Manan Hospital. She is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Saying goodbye to the constant in our lives, our family matriarch, Juanita May Fitzsimmons, is proving to be more difficult than we as a family could ever have imagined. Born in Woodwards Cove, Grand Manan, NB on June 13th, 1933, where she resided the rest of her life. She was the daughter of Ernest and Flora (Raymond) Flagg.

Juanita was many things to many people: Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-

Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, loyal friend, Faithful Church Member and Sunday School Teacher. She always knew it was the little things in life that made the most precious memories. She loved spending time with her family and friends, which more often than not included a game of cards. We will all cherish the homemade gifts from the heart (preserves and knitted goods) that she loved sharing with family and friends. Always known for her fearless sense of adventure, she loved hopping on a motorcycle with any handsome man that would take her. Swimming was a passion of mom’s which was evident by her challenging anyone to swim across Gibson Lake and the Cove as she had done more than once. In her late 70’s she went for her first sea-doo ride. Her spiritual trips to Beulah Camp were a highlight each year. Everyone who knew Juanita witnessed a life that was embraced and lived to the fullest. An active member of her community, Juanita, along with her special friends, Peggy and Eileen, never missed an opportunity to attend an island event. You name it she was there with her big heart and warm smile. Juanita was a woman of great faith and devotion, our pillar of strength and love, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by daughters, Debbie (Wayne) Tucker, North Head; Anita (Bruno), Beaver Harbour; Allura (Randy), Truro, NS and Kim (Peter) Cruickshank, Grand Harbour; sons, Kenny (Kim), Castalia, and Roger, Woodwards Cove; sisters, Marie Lord, St. Andrews, Hilda Mott, Saint John, and Rose Titus, Montreal; grandchildren, Tammy, Tricia, Jessica, Curtis, Cohen, Saul, Michelle, Will, Grace and Eli; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by husband Gene in 2012; sisters, Gertie and Eunice; brothers, Doug and Eddie, and stepbrothers, Calvin and Raymond Laskey.

Visiting took place from Central Wesleyan Church, Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service was from the church on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Association, or Charlotte County Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are in care of Ells Funeral Home Inc., 1199 Route 776, Grand Manan, NB E5G 1G2. Condolences, messages of sympathy also may be sent to www.ells.ca or (506) 662-3116.

- Advertisement -