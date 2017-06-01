FOLLAND, Rena Blanche

Rena Blanche (Yeo) Folland (1936-2017), of Old Ridge, NB, widow of Sidney Everett Folland (1970), formerly of 15 Depot St., McAdam, NB, passed away at the Charlotte County Hospital in St. Stephen, NB on May 27, 2017. Born in Harmony, PEI, to the late George and Janie (MacDonald) (Kaine) Yeo, she was also a stepdaughter to the late Fred Kaine of McAdam, NB. She is the last surviving member of her family.

Following the death of her father in 1940, she moved to St. Croix, NB, with her mother, sisters, and brothers. She then resided in McAdam until 2001, St. Stephen, NB until 2016, then spent her remaining year at the St. Stephen Seniors Complex in Old Ridge, NB, embraced by a loving community.

Four sons survive her, Chris (Karen) Yeo, George (Connie) Folland, Tom Folland, and Stuart Folland, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, most notably her double cousin, Pearl Seaboyer.

She is predeceased by her youngest son, Rodney Folland (2012). In addition to her husband, parents, and stepfather, three sisters predeceased her, Catherine (Gus) Shaw, June (Alyre) Caissie, and Annie, as well as five brothers, Horace (Laura) Yeo, Alfred (Laura) Yeo, Eustace, Eldon, and Lloyd Yeo.

She was a member of the St. George’s Anglican Church, McAdam, NB, a past member of the St. George’s Ladies Guild, and was recently awarded the 50-year pin in recognition of her long-time membership in the Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Branch #9 will conduct a tribute service Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 1:45 p.m., from The S.O. Mehan and Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB, followed by a memorial service with Rev. Eric Caldwell officiating.

At Rena’s request, family flowers only. Remembrances, if desired, can be directed to the Charlotte County Dial-A-Ride http://charlottedial-a-ride.com/(506-466-4444) in St. Stephen, NB, who provided an invaluable service to her during her years in St. Stephen, or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Online condolences and remembrances to the family may be sent www.mehanfuneralhome.ca