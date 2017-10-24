FRASER, Gavyn Charles

Unexpectedly, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, on October 19, 2017, Gavyn Charles was taken to be with the angels. He was born happy and healthy to proud parents, Joe and Gwyneth (Gilman) Fraser, weighing 7 lbs 13 ounces on October 18, 2017. He spent his short time on this Earth being loved immensely and was absolute perfection. In addition to his parents, he leaves to mourn grandparents Brian and Imelda Gilman, uncle Kenneth Gilman, grandparents Dale and Bernice Fraser, uncle and aunt Brad and Erin Fraser, cousins Adelaide and Wyatt Fraser, great-grandparents Deirdre and Tudor Jones, Charles Gilman (Marilyn), and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. He was predeceased by great-grandparents Phyllis Gilman, Fred and Annie Fraser, Gerard and Alexina Bourque. The family would like to thank the staff of Labour & Delivery, 3AN Obstetrics, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Dr. Sheppard, Dr. Andrews, and Dr. Lambert for the excellent care and compassion received, including throughout pregnancy. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to 3AN Obstetrics, Saint John Regional Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.