FRENCH, Joyce Pauline

At the Fundy Nursing Home, Blacks Harbour, NB on May 19, 2017, Mrs. Joyce Pauline (Hatt) French, wife of the late R. Boynton French of Back Bay, NB. Born at Back Bay on February 17, 1932 she was a daughter of the late Chester and Georgia (Cooke) Hatt.

A loving mother, grandmother and sister, Joyce is survived by her son, David (Fonda) French of Fredericton, NB; daughters, Judy (Peter) Hooper of Back Bay, NB, Susan (Rev. Kenneth) Fornicola of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Paula (Rev. Randy) Crozier of Compton, PQ; seven grandchildren, Gabriel (Alicia), Nichole (Brian) Nathan (Nicole), Neal (Sara), Brittany (Chadwick), Hannah and Destiny; nine great-grandchildren; one brother; Reid (Shirley) Hatt of Back Bay, NB; one sister, Barbara Foster of Oromocto, NB, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Boynton, she was predeceased by her sister, Madonna Stewart.

Joyce made her home and family her career. She was an avid scrapbooker and over the years filled several books with photos, stories and funeral bulletins of family and the people of her community. She was also a long-time member of the Seaview Full Gospel Church and loved serving the Lord.

Rested at the Seaview Full Gospel Church in Back Bay from where the service was held on Monday at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gordon Cooke, Pastor Kenneth Fornicola and Pastor Randy Crozier officiating, followed by interment in the St. George Rural Cemetery.

Visiting at the church was on Sunday from 7-9 p.m. In Joyce’s memory, donations made to the New Brunswick Heart and Stroke Foundation, Charlotte County Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Society of New Brunswick would be appreciated by the family.

The family would also like to thank the staff of the Fundy Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care given to Joyce during her residence there.

Arrangements are under the care of St. George Funeral Home, 26 Portage Street, St. George (755-3533). Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca