GARBUTT, Patrick Charles Alfred Argyle

It is with deep sadness that the family of Patrick Charles Alfred Argyle Garbutt share his passing in St. Andrews by-the-Sea on October 13, 2017. Born in Brighton, England, on May 4th, 1929, Patrick was the only son of the late Cecil Alfred Argyle Garbutt and Ivy Estelle Garbutt. Patrick was a very strong supporter of the Charlotte County business community and an active member of the St. John Chapel of Ease in Chamcook, NB, where he served as a church warden for many years. Patrick will be missed by his loving wife, Zena Garbutt; his children, who were his pride and joy, Jane (husband George Dashner), Janice, Gavin (wife Hope Garbutt) and Andrew Garbutt; all of his grandchildren: Nathania Harrison (husband Mark ), Jordan Dashner (partner Michelle ), Amanda Riva (husband Giorgio), Rachel Garbutt; great-grandchildren James and Rachel Harrison and Hugo Riva. A private family funeral was held at the St. John Chapel of Ease in Chamcook, NB. Rev. Canon Keith Osborne officiated. The organist was Peter Mitchell. The interment followed in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Donation and condolences can be made on line at www.humphreysfh.com Humphreys Funeral Home (506-466-3110).