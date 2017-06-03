Getting underway at the St. Stephen Relay for Life at the Garcelon Civic Center

By
Kathy Bockus
-

St. Stephen –  Roving reporter, Kathy Bockus, was on hand at this year’s Relay for Life, held for the first time at the Garcelon Civic Center.

For the full story, and more pictures, check out the Tuesday, June 6 edition of The Saint Croix Courier.

