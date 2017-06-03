Home Community News Getting underway at the St. Stephen Relay for Life at the Garcelon... Community NewsOnline ExclusiveVideos Getting underway at the St. Stephen Relay for Life at the Garcelon Civic Center By Kathy Bockus - June 3, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter St. Stephen – Roving reporter, Kathy Bockus, was on hand at this year’s Relay for Life, held for the first time at the Garcelon Civic Center. For the full story, and more pictures, check out the Tuesday, June 6 edition of The Saint Croix Courier. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community News Suggestions aplenty for future use of St. Stephen’s Border Arena Arts & Entertainment Canada 150 Mosaic is unveiled at the Garcelon Civic Center Business Court closure challenge under Charter of Rights and Freedoms dismissed Business Blacks Harbour CAO Heather Chase leaving to work for Horizon Health Community News Work to begin on Kiwanis skateboard park at the Border and Area Arena in June Business Paving projects announced for Routes 3 and 630 in Charlotte County