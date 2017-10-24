GIDDENS, H. Marie

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Sunday, October 22, 2017, H. Marie Giddens, wife of the late Herbert Paul Giddens. Born in St. Stephen, NB, daughter of the late Hazen Johnson and Annie Laura (Scullin) Ashley.

Survived by her children: Charles, Bill (Patricia), Theresa, Laurie (John), Mary (Tim); sixteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Johnson, Bernice Giddens, Helen Scullin, June Giddens and Marguerite Giddens; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by grandson, Charlie; great-grandson, Jacob; daughter-in-law, Mary; brother, Gordon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Union Street, St. Stephen, NB, on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Visiting hours will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rolling Dam, NB.

For those who wish, remembrances to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca