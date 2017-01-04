GILLESPIE, James Jennings

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on December 21, 2016, James Jennings Gillespie, husband of M. Elaine (Murray) Gillespie of St. George, NB. Born in New River, NB on May 14, 1932, he was a son of the late Harold J. and Gertrude (Pickett) Gillespie.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, in addition to his wife Elaine, Jim is survived by one son, Bill (Sandy) Gillespie of Pennfield, NB; one daughter, Audrey (Allen) Whittier of Seeley’s Cove, NB; three grandchildren, Shawn Whittier (Ruby Eborde), Shannon (Dale) Shaw and Jessica Gillespie (Jon Doucet); one great-granddaughter, Alyssa Whittier, and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by his siblings, Audrey Booth and Harold B. Gillespie, and by a half sister, Gertrude Burke. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Prior to retirement, Jim worked as a Park Ranger at the New River Beach Provincial Park for a number of years. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved keeping busy with his hands and could often be found tinkering with a chainsaw or a motor of some kind. He was the type of guy to give you the shirt of his back and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. As keeping with Jim’s request, there will be no formal visitation or funeral service. A private family service will be held at a later time. In Jim’s memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.