GILLMOR, Daniel Hazen

On September 23, 2017, Daniel Hazen Gillmor died very suddenly in Saint John Regional Hospital from pneumonia. Dan was born on February 6, 1926 in his family’s home in St. George. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; children, Daniel, Julia and Hannah; niece, Sara; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. For more than nine decades Dan enjoyed boating, building, travel, music, gardening, tinkering and contributing to the community. Dan taught school for 31 years in various roles and held a deep appreciation for lifelong learning and fostering potential in young people. Dan was passionate about people, family and friends. Known for his great sense of humor; “and his abiding gift for telling stories,” he was a gem of a man who was always willing to help his fellow human. A kind and generous father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service to be announced.