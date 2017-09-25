GILMAN, Phyllis Marie

Phyllis Marie Gilman passed away peacefully onMonday, September 18, 2017 at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Born in Elmsville, NB on June 30, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Guy Dalton and Marion Hazel (Cunningham) Acheson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Karl Acheson and Guy Acheson Jr. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Michael Gilman (Virgina) of Moores Mills, Brian Gilman (Imelda) of Quispamsis and Jason Gilman (Tina) of Saint John; grandchildren, Gwyneth (Joe), Kenneth, Amie (Wilfred), Denica (Alex) and Katlyn (Emery); great-grandchildren, William, Ellie, Hudson and AJ; sisters, Muriel Caldwell of New Hampshire and Olive Urquhart of Ontario; best friend, Norma Caldwell of Mayfield; several nieces and nephews. In keeping with Phyllis’ wishes, there will be no visitations or funeral service. A private graveside service will take place in St. Andrews, NB at a later date. Remembrances in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Fundy Funeral Home, (506) 646-2424. www.fundyfuneralhome.com.