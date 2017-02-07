GODFREY (nee Fisher), Diane Marilyn 1965 – 2017

Diane Marilyn Godfrey passed away peacefully at the Miramichi Regional Hospital on Feb. 2, 2017 at the age of 52. Born in St. Stephen at the Charlotte County Hospital on Jan. 3, 1965, she was the daughter of Colin and Marion Fisher.

Diane graduated from Sir James Academy and St. Thomas University. She was a member of Wesley United Church in St Andrews. Diane worked for Correctional Services Canada as a correctional officer at the Atlantic Institution. She was involved in a Running Club.

She is survived by her husband, Steven, daughter, Victoria and son, Nicholas, all of Miramichi; parents, Colin and Marion Fisher of St Andrews; brother, Charles (Lisa) of Quispamsis; nieces and nephew, Laura, Meghan and Benjamin Fisher; sister-in-law, Lynn Park (Brian) of Newcastle, ON, niece, Hilary Wilson (Matt), nephew, Kyle Park (Jessica); several aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by three aunts, Marjorie, Christine and Pauline.

Diane Godfrey rested at the Adams Funeral Home Ltd., Miramichi. Visitations was held on Monday, Feb. 6. The Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlene Mcguire MacKnight officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Stephane Comeau, Brian Park, Weldon Kingston, Lee Hanson, Lorne Marlow and Mike Arsenault. Interment will be held later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Miramichi SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Funeral Home Ltd., 140 King St., Miramichi, NB, telephone 773-3492 or messages of condolence maybe sent online to www.adamsfh.ca.