GOUGH, Alice Prescott

Welshpool, Campobello – Alice Prescott (Boyden) Gough, 99, passed away at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Born in Eastport, Maine, she was the daughter of Ira Delpha and Wilhelmina Elizabeth (Golding) Boyden, and stepdaughter of Jessie (McCarthy) Boyden.

An irrepressible force for her family and her community, she lived a beautiful and full life, guiding so many on Campobello Island, across the bay from her childhood home of Eastport, Maine. Her legacy is all around us, and she will be remembered in all we do as a caring Nana, mother, wife, aunt, and dearest friend

Alice was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Gough; her sisters, Mary (Boyden) Morse, Helen Boyden and Ruth Boyden; her stepsister, Ruth (McCarthy) Lank; her stepbrothers, Harold and Frederick McCarthy, and her daughter-in-law, Cavell (Newman) Gough.

Alice is survived by her three children, Joseph Gough and wife Marie McCormack, Stephen Gough, and Mary Helen (Gough) Robichaud and her husband Ulysse Robichaud. She also is survived by her 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Resting at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Welshpool, from where the service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 with time to be announced. The interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery, followed by a reception in the church hall.

The family will receive friends at the church during a time of visitation on Friday from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).