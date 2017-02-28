GRAHAM, Mary Agatha

Mary died peacefully and quietly at the Charlotte County Hospital CCU, St. Stephen, NB on Saturday, February 25, surrounded by her loving family. She left us in the manner in which she ended all encounters; with a hug, a kiss, an “I Love You” and a smile.

Mary was born on March 26, 1930 at California Settlement, NB to Allan and Cecelia (Hartt) Downing. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In 1954 Mary married the love of her life, Walter Graham. Mary’s family, friends and her faith were her passion and delight. Her summer weekends camping in Dipper Harbour, her “Little Bit of Heaven”, gave her great joy.

Up to the time of her passing, Mary was a very dedicated and active life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #48 Ladies Auxiliary and member of the Milltown Parish CWL, holding several offices in both organizations throughout the years.

Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Walter; their son Terry; grandson Joshua; sisters Elizabeth (Lawrence McCarthy), Olive, Pauline, Madeline (Lawrence Lahue), Gertrude (John Moran), Anna, Julia (Marvin Smith), Theresa (Milton Gervais); brothers Wallace (Leona), George (Mary), Owen (Reta); brother- and sister-in-law Harold and Rose Graham.

Left to cherish precious memories of a boundless love shared unconditionally are her adoring children: Walter (Nancy), Kevin (Michele) and Mary Lou (Donnie Eagan); daughters-in-law Shelly Graham and Susan Yeoman; precious grandchildren Jamie (Joanne), Jennifer (Rick), Tami (Brad), Cory (Heather), Sara and Patrick; the great-grandchildren who always brought her joy, Spencer, Alexis, Terrence, Riley; and the very special chosen grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her heart Jill Dempsey-Bartlett (Jamie), Jared Babcock, Courtney Parsons (Jarod), Codie, Cadyn, Mia and Aubrey. In addition, there are so many others numerous to mention who also held special places in her heart, as well as the many people that she felt so lucky to be able to call her friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Milltown Blvd., St. Stephen, NB on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11 a.m., with Father Paul Doucet presiding. A reception in St. Patrick’s Hall will follow the celebration of her life; a life well lived. Visitation will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Monday, February 27, 2017 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorials made to the charity of one’s choice or the St. Stephen’s Appeal 150, a cause very dear to Mary’s heart.

And so my dear friends I leave you with… May the Irish hills caress you, May her lakes and rivers bless you, May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

