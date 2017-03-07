GRAHAM, Phyllis Geraldine

Phyllis Geraldine Graham (Moffitt), born Jan. 17, 1924 to Manzer and Elizabeth Moffitt in St. Stephen, NB, passed away peacefully with family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox, BC on Jan. 22, 2017.

Phyllis left St. Stephen in 1953 to move to BC and marry Andrew (Mac) Graham, son of Whidden and Ethel Graham.

Phyllis is predeceased by Mac in 1988 and one daughter, Andrea, in 1984.

She is survived by two sons, Richard and Jim; three daughters, Susan, Betty (John), and Marianne, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Ann Carson of St. Stephen.

Please join us in remembering Phyllis by visiting our memorial at www.piercymtwashingtonfuneral.ca.