GRAHAM, Phyllis Geraldine

Phyllis Geraldine Graham (Moffitt), born on Jan. 17, 1924, St Stephen, N.B., passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph’s Hospital, Comox, BC on Jan 22, 2017.

Phyllis lived a long and interesting life; she recently surpassed her 93rd birthday. Since 2012, she lived at the Comox Valley Seniors Home in Courtenay. She enjoyed playing bridge and bingo up until a bout of pneumonia and flu caused her hospitalization several times over the winter.

From 2002 to 2012. she lived at the Lion’s Senior Housing in Qualicum Bay. She enjoyed her beautiful garden, meeting and lunches with the Lighthouse OAP. She was also a member of the Qualicum Beach Seniors Centre, organizing card games and making new friends.

In 1953, Phyllis travelled from St. Stephen, NB to Goldbridge, deep in the mountains of BC, to marry Andrew MacMillan Graham. They began their family in Bralorne, B.C., eventually moving to follow work in the Peace River area, the Yukon, the Okanagan and Ontario. They settled in Squamish in 1973, eventually moving to Pemberton and then back to Squamish. They spent many happy years together while Andy was driving logging truck in the Pemberton and Squamish valleys. Phyllis was a volunteer at the Squamish Seniors Centre and in the Pemberton community. She was very creative and will always be remembered for her love of cooking, crafting, sewing and knitting. She invented and created many beautiful things.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Andrew (Mac) in 1988, and their daughter Andrea in 1984.

She leaves behind her sons, Richard and Jim; her daughters, Susan, Betty (John), Marianne; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Carson (Moffitt) of St. Stephen, N.B and many nieces and nephews in New Brunswick.

Her wishes were to have her ashes returned to her New Brunswick home to join those of her husband Andrew MacMillan Graham and daughter Andrea. Our family celebrates her long life, and know her heart and spirit is now at rest and at peace with Dad and Andrea.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dan, Dr. Moosbrugger and the nursing staff at St. Joseph Hospital for her care and comfort. A special thank you to Darren Cullum of Comox Valley Care & Companions Club for his support, kindness, care and love to Phyllis and her family, before and during her passing.

Please join us in remembering Phyllis