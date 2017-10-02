GREENOUGH, Christine Marion

Christine Marion (Sinclair) Greenough passed away peacefully at Lincourt Manor, September 5th, 2017. Wife of the late James Elwood (Greenie) Joseph Steen Greenough. She was born in her home in Milltown, NB on December 25, 1914 to Ethelinda (Lynds) and William H., the second of a family of four. She spent her entire life in that home which she loved. She graduated from Milltown High School and St. Stephen Business College. After high school graduation, she worked as receptionist for her brother, Dr. William Sinclair, DDS. In her later years, she also worked for some local businesses helping with accounting. She was active in tennis, golf and curling. She also enjoyed entertaining in her home and playing piano. Decorating her home was her favourite pastime. Always involved in her church, she sang in her choir and took part in her church groups. She was voted as a Life Member of the Order of Eastern Star and loved playing bridge with her friends. On December 30, 1940, she married James Elwood Joseph Steen Greenough (Greenie) and they had two sons, James Geoffrey (Geoff) and Dr. William Joseph Steen (Billy). In later years, she struggled with Alzheimers but still always appreciated a visit. She was last surviving member of her immediate family, being predeceased by her children, parents and siblings Eva Perley (Albert), Dorothy White (Otto) and brother, Dr. William Sinclair (Ann Hattie). Surviving are two daughters-in-law, Margo (McCann) Greenough (Moncton) and Patsy Broome Greenough Whitzke (Vancouver); three grandchildren, Richard Greenough (Halifax), Sheila Gidney (James) of St. Stephen and James Greenough (Karen Liu) of Vancouver and seven greatgrandchildren: Travis (Saint John), Megan (Halifax), Nolan (Halifax), Alyssa (St. Stephen), Barrett (Halifax), Brandon (Vancouver) and Mason (Vancouver) and several nephews and nieces. There will be no funeral. Interment at St. Stephen Rural Cemetery will be on October 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. For those who wish, remembrances to Alzheimer Society, Lincourt Manor Campaign Fund, Lonicera Hall Mariah F. Ganong Seniors Residence or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca Sincere thanks to all the wonderful people that cared for Christine at both Lonicera Hall and Lincourt Manor and a special thanks to Joanne Cunningham, who was so kind and caring who enabled her to stay in her beloved home so long. We are also grateful for the love of the church and Eastern Star and Legion families as well as the ongoing friendship of her best friend of 90 years, Laura Giddens.