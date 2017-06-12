GUTTERIDGE, David F. (1925-2016)

On December 11th, at Beacon Heights retirement residence, David F. Gutteridge passed away at the age of 90 with his daughter and granddaughter by his side.

He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth, and his wife of 57 years, Ann (Austin).

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Simpson (Rob Fisher) of Perth ON; granddaughter, Lucretia Simpson of Ottawa; grandson David Simpson of Calgary; niece Carol Slater of BC; nephew Robert Picard of BC, and cousin Sally Gibaut of Toronto; dearly loved and missed by stepdaughter Deborah Burcham (Terry Bunker) of Fredericton NB; stepson George Benson (Maureen) of Ottawa, and brother-in-law Peter Austin (Audrey), of Ottawa. Also loved and missed by Joshua and Laurie Burcham of Valley, NS, and their children, Benjamin, Nicholas and Alexander.

Dave was born in Montreal and served in The Royal Canadian Navy during WWII. He joined the RCMP in 1949 and served in Ontario, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and finally Headquarters in Ottawa, where he retired in 1975. Shortly thereafter, Dave joined the security team at The National Gallery Ottawa until his final retirement.

In keeping with Dave’s wishes, cremation took place in Ottawa. A committal service will be held at the St. Stephen Rural Cemetery on June 20th at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome. The family will be gathering in the newly renovated room at the back of Carman’s Diner shortly after the service and would be happy to have friends join us for lunch.