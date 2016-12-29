Gutteridge, David F.

On December 11th, at Beacon Heights retirement residence, David F. Gutteridge passed away at the age of 90 with his daughter and granddaughter by his side.

He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth, and his wife of 57 years, Ann (Austin).

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Simpson (Rob Fisher) of Perth ON; granddaughter, Lucretia Simpson of Ottawa; grandson, David Simpson of Calgary; niece, Carol Slater of BC; nephew, Robert Picard of BC, and cousin, Sally Gibaut of Toronto; dearly loved and missed by stepdaughter, Deborah Burcham (Terry Bunker) of Fredericton, NB; stepson, George Benson (Maureen) of Ottawa, and brother-in-law, Peter Austin (Audrey), of Ottawa. Also loved and missed by Joshua and Laurie Burcham of Valley, NS, and their children, Benjamin, Nicholas and Alexander. Dave was born in Montreal and served in the Royal Canadian Navy during WWII. He joined the RCMP in 1949 and served in Ontario, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and finally Headquarters in Ottawa, where he retired in 1975. Shortly thereafter, Dave joined the security team at The National Gallery Ottawa until his final retirement.

In keeping with Dave’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A committal service will be held at a later date in St. Stephen, NB.