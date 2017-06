HAMILTON, Shirley Ann (nee Anderson)

Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, ON, on Friday, June 23, 2017 at the age of 81, Shirley Ann (nee Anderson) Hamilton, beloved wife of the late Marvin Hamilton. Dear mother of Wanda McCrossin (Alan Bean), Iris Hamilton (Dave Thorne), Faye Taylor, Melvin, Chris (Christine ). Predeceased by her son, Gary, and her daughter, Karen Richard. Cherished grandmother of Patty, Shawn, Jennifer, Deanna, Leah, Jessica and Dylon. Dear great-grandmother of Katelyn, and Jessica. Predeceased by her grandchildren, Jerry and Joshua. Remembered by her sister, Eileen Johnson. Predeceased by her brothers, Leonard, Robert and Richard. Shirley will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.

Private family arrangements entrusted to Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, Orangeville, ON. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com