HASTEY, Della Edna

At home with her family, Monday, January 9, 2017, Della Edna (Belyea) Hastey, widow of James M. Hastey. Della was born October 6, 1932, eldest daughter of the late Jack and Elizabeth (Forsyth) Belyea.

When working outside her home, Della was a cashier for many businesses, but she considers her main joy was mother of her children. Della was a member of St. Croix Seniors Club and the Kirk-McColl United Church, where she became good friends with Rev. Lesley Hamilton.

Survived by her children, Terry Chadwick (Tom) of Calais, ME, J. Brian Hastey (Heather), Sherry Hastey (Mike) and Allan Hastey (Gwen), all of St. Stephen, NB; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters; half sisters and brother, Barb Belyea of Olympia, Washington, Betty O’Brien and her son, Bill, of Calais ME, Bill Belyea (Edith) of Scotch Ridge and Virginia Hatt (Mike) of Moores Mills; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by infant daughter, Carrie Lynn (1966).

Resting at The S.O. Mehan and Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB from where funeral service will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

For those who wish, memorials to the charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent to wwwmehanfuneralhome.ca.