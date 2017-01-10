HAWKINS, Kathleen Gaskil

The passing of Kathleen “Kay” Gaskil (Flagg) Hawkins, wife of the late Floyd F. Hawkins of Beaver Harbour, NB, occurred at the Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB on January 1, 2017. Born on Grand Manan, NB on October 3, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Wellington and Sarah (Gaskil) Flagg.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Kathleen is survived by two sons, Colin Hawkins of Ottawa, ON and Kevin (Judy) Hawkins of Saint John, NB; three daughters, Ruby (Bill) Scott of Dartmouth, NS, Coralie (George) Losier of Saint John, NB and Sally (Tony) Nabuurs of Beaver Harbour, NB; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Floyd, she was predeceased by three sons, Derwyn, Daniel and Rodney (in infancy); one brother, David Flagg. Kay is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In her early years Kay enjoyed curling and was a former member of the Brunswick Curling Club in Blacks Harbour. She also took an interest in politics and was former member of the NB Liberal Party. Kay was known as a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren or reading and doing crossword puzzles. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. As keeping with Kay’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service was held at the Christ Church (Anglican), Pennfield, NB on Thursday at 2 p.m., with Rev. Canon Keith Osborne officiating. The interment will be held in the parish cemetery in the spring.

In Kay’s memory, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.

“I lifted you up on eagles wings and brought you to myself.” – Exodus 19:4