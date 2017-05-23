HENDERSON, Sarah Margaret

With family and loving staff at her bedside, Sarah passed away at Campobello Lodge, Campobello, NB on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Sarah Margaret (McCabe) Henderson, wife of Douglas Henderson of St. Andrews, NB was born in Grand Falls, NB, and was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Sloan) McCabe.

Surviving in addition to her husband Douglas are her four children, Joanne Henderson, Lynda McVay (John), David Henderson and Donald Henderson, all of St. Stephen; four grandchildren, Leigh Stafford of Fox Creek, Alberta, Adrian Stafford, Tucson, Arizona, Riannon McVay of Melbourne, Australia and Cassie McVay of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. Sarah is also survived by one brother, Herbert McCabe of Moncton, NB; one sister, Mary Lou McLaughlin of St. Stephen, NB and several nieces and nephews.

Sarah was predeceased by her sister, Betty Anne Thompson of Windsor, NS and her brother, Donald McCabe.

By Sarah’s request, there was no visitation. A private family graveside service was held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the St. Stephen Rural Cemetery. Rev. Leslie Hamilton officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB, E3L 2B2 ( 506-466-3110).