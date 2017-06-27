HIGGINS, Mary Evangeline

Peacefully at her residence in Pennfield, NB on June 21, 2017, Mary Evangeline Higgins, wife of the late Joseph “Joe” Eugene Higgins. Born in Mitchell Settlement, NB on September 10, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Joseph “Ned” and Ethel (Dempsey) Legacy.

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Mary is survived by her children: Susan Hall (Roswell), Maggie Hanley, Cathy McKinley (Danny), Jim Higgins (Marci), Marilyn Blanchard (Rickey), and Aldena Higgins-Harris (Dennis); grandchildren: Tammy, Patti, Bryan, Aimee, Joel and Joey; great-grandchildren: Dustin, Zack, Tori, Makayla, Sarah, Karma, Brooklyn, Kain and Simon; sisters: Evelyn Smearer (Bernard), Eline Daigle, Carmaline Deveau, and Martha Ross (Andy); brothers: Philip Legacy, Gussie Legacy, and Danny Legacy, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by a granddaughter, Dawna Blanchard; brothers, Ernest and Wallace; son-in-law, Farren Hanley; several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to be surrounded by her family. She enjoyed watching her Soaps while crocheting and loved listening to music. She liked singing and spending her Sunday afternoons at the Stella Maris Jams in Blacks Harbour. Mary had a passion for dancing, especially step dancing, and she and Joe were long-time members of the local square dance club.

A thank you to the Eastern Charlotte Extra-Mural staff, with special appreciation for our neighbour and friend, Sherri Hoyt.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Rested at the Christ Church (Anglican), Pennfield, NB with visiting on Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The service was held at the church on Monday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Canon Keith Osborne officiating, followed by the interment in the parish cemetery.

In Mary’s memory, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Charlotte County Cancer or to a charity of the donor’s choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.