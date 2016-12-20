HILL, Joan Margaret

Unexpectedly, following a brief illness, at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Saturday, December 17, 2016, Joan Margaret (Wilder) Hill, wife of Brian Hill of St. Andrews, NB. Born in Saint John, NB, she was the daughter of the late Betty Wilder and the late Donald and Marian (Tabor) Wilder.

Joan grew up in St. Andrews and spent many years moving within Ontario and BC with her husband’s banking career. Sixteen years ago, following Brian’s retirement, Joan and Brian moved back to St. Andrews so she could devote her time to her father’s care. She enjoyed reading and time spent in her flower garden. She adored her grandson Matthew and her granddaughter Riley.

In addition to her husband Brian, she is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Bennie (Finlay) of Alliston, ON, and Susan Hill (Brad Beaton) of Milton, ON; two grandchildren, Matthew Bennie and Riley Beaton; sisters, Mary Louise Smith (Brian Dorcas) and Anne Caverhill (Paul) of Fredericton, NB; brother, Bill Wilder (Karen) of New Minas, NS; her aunt, Marg Hunter of Perth, ON; cousin, Jan Gardner of Perth, ON, who was like a sister, and several nieces and nephews.

By Joan’s request there will be no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (466-3110). Rev. Jim Crighton officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the funeral home reception centre. Interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Charlotte County SPCA or to the Charlotte County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com.