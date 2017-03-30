HORN, Freda Gertrude

At Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Freda Gertrude Horn, wife of the late Claude Arthur Horn. Born September 26, 1927, daughter of the late Frederick William and Gertrude (Smallwood) Bray-Cotton from Brighton, England.

Survived by her children, John Horn (Anne) of Green Bay, WI and Linda Henderson (Al Rogers) of Hopkinton, MA; grandchildren, Philip, Sarah Anne, Charlotte, Victoria, Robert, Katherine and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Grace, Maddie, Owen, Sydney, Dylan, William, Parker, Rita, Louisa, Bobby and Lucas; two sisters, Win Donnelly and Jean Blackford (Brian); one brother, Derek Bray-Cotton (Jackie), all of England; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by sister, Ann Jenkins.

Funeral service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation held.

For those who wish, remembrances to Alzheimers Society, Passamaquoddy Lodge or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family.