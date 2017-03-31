House ready to “rock” for the Heather Curling Club’s annual Alpine Men’s Bonspiel

Saint Andrews – “Hurry. Hurry Hard!” will be echoed throughout the Heather Curling Club from March 31 to April 2, as the much-anticipated annual Alpine Men’s Bonspiel will sweep into the club in Saint Andrews.

24 teams from as far away as Boston and Ottawa will call the Heather their home for the three days of the event, and the club members will roll out the welcome mat in fine Heather style.

This is the 34th year that the Heather Curling Club has hosted this men’s event, and it has become a regular stop on many teams’ travelling schedule.

The first draw will take place on Friday at 4:30 p.m., with finals for all six divisions, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Top division games will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Spectators always welcome to join in and watch some great curling this weekend!