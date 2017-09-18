HUGHES, Marjorie M.

After a long period of failing health, Marjorie passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side; Marjorie May (Barnes) Hughes, wife of Doug Hughes of Oak Bay, NB.

Born in Alliston, Ontario, she is the daughter of the late James and Marion (Simpson) Barnes.

Marjorie thoroughly enjoyed the beauty of nature and being able to live close to the water. She had great talent for interior decorating and design. She had a zeal for life, and her cheerful and kind demeanor earned her friends all over the world.

Surviving, in addition to her husband Doug, is her daughter Rachael Hughes and her husband Jesse Hidvegi; her son Matthew, all of St. Stephen, NB; six sisters, Jessie King (Raymond), Nora Parkinson (Brian) all of Guelph, ON, Susan Kruger (Peter) of Bracebridge, ON, Marion Cooper (Dave) of Barrie, ON, Elaine Antram of Dundalk, ON, and Nancy Todd (Jim) of St. Stephen, NB: several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marjorie was predeceased by her brother George and two sisters Liz and Mary.

Cremation will take place followed by a memorial service to be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness on Route 3, Old Ridge, NB. A second memorial service will be held in Kitchener, Ontario, on Saturday September 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness located at 355 Gage Ave.

Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).