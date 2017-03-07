HYSLOP, Chester MacKenzie

On March 5, 2017 at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Chester MacKenzie Hyslop passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family.

Chester was a mechanic by trade after receiving his certification from the Saint John Vocational School and spent a good portion of his life in the transportation field, most notably as the owner /operator of Chet’s Texaco in St. Stephen, NB. Chester was a member of the Kirk-McColl Church and also a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge and very involved with the Shriners.

Survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Georgie (Smith); two sons, John (Brenda) and Dennis (Stephanie); four grandchildren, Shawn, JJ, Ryan and Mary Jane; one great-grandchild, Gabby. Also survived by one sister- in- law, Marlene Campbell, and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents, George and Frances (Morrell) Hyslop, one brother, Sidney, and two sisters, Margaret MacLeod and Eunice Merrithew.

Funeral service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Thursday from 1-2 p.m.

For those who wish, remembrances to Shriners Hospital or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca