ILES, Christine Llewelyn

There will be a celebration of Christine LLewelyn Iles’ wonderful life on Saturday, 13 May, at the Anglican Parish Hall on King Street, St. Andrews. A reception will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be a microphone present if anyone wants to share fond memories. The afternoon will be friendly and informal.

Donations can be made at any time to The Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada. Thank you.