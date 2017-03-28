ILES, Christine Llewelyn

Halifax – Christine Llewelyn Iles passed peacefully on to her next journey on the morning of Thursday, 16 March 2017, in the loving company of her husband of 59 years, T. Derrick Iles.

Christine was one of three daughters born in the family of Rachel and Merlin Llewelyn in the small town of Aberdare, South Wales, U.K. She is survived by her sisters Marlene Dillon (Clive) and Marjorie Wheeler (Kenneth). Her life and memories are cherished by her children Sian (David Lawrence), David (Yvonne ) and Rhiannon as well as her seven grandchildren (David Murphy, Allison Murphy, Caitlin Iles, Erin Iles, Pat Iles, Jack Gibbons and Rhys Gibbons) and one great-grandson (James).

Christine had a life full of love and adventure. She was the first student from the Aberdare Girl’s Academy to go to university (her fellow students benefited from a half day off to celebrate!). She obtained her PhD from the University of Wales (Cardiff) at the ripe old age of 23. The next day she married local rugby hero T. Derrick Iles and headed out to Lake Malawi in the continent of Africa. Her daughter Sian Elizabeth was born on the shores of Lake Malawi in a research center (studying the cichlids of the Great Lakes of Africa).

Her next stop in life took her to Lowestoft, England where Derrick studied the herring fisheries of the North Sea. Christine began one of her varied careers here teaching nursing students. Her son David was born, and it took the two of them 11 years to recover!

In 1969, Derrick and Christine ventured over the pond to St. Andrews by the Sea, NB, Canada, their long time home. Derrick settled in to the St, Andrews Biological Station (SABS) and Christine brought Rhiannon into the world (third child, third continent). Christine became an integral part of the life of the town of St, Andrews. She was a long time Girl Guides leader, Anglican Church volunteer, substitute teacher and seller of real estate among a myriad of other activities.

The Iles house was known for its lovely gardens, a hobby she and Derrick thoroughly enjoyed. There were endless supplies of crafts and experiments on hand for when her grandchildren came to visit.

Many of Sian’s, David’s and Rhiannon’s school friends were welcomed into a warm place to hang out. Christine always made sure there was no shortage of snacks including Welsh cakes and warm homemade bread.

A 29 year breast cancer survivor, she supported the local cancer society, and provided inspiration and hope to those also struck with the disease.

In her last three years she lived comfortably and safely at The Parklands on the Gardens in Halifax. Thank you also to Eleanor Brewster for helping her stay in St. Andrews as long as possible, and being such a loving and understanding companion. Thanks to all the nursing and affiliate staff (including Erin and her friends) at the Shannex for making her life so pleasant. A shout out to Gabby and Princy for guiding her on her last few steps of her amazing 83 year-long adventure.

Christine’s life will be celebrated at a later date (to be determined) at the Anglican Parish in St. Andrews, NB so her family and friends can all participate.

Thank you Mum, for always being there.

Your loving children

Siân, Rhiannon and David

