JACKSON, Brett William – February 19, 1993 – April 6, 2017

On April 6, 2017, Brett William Jackson of Edmonton, Alberta, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 24.

He is survived by his parents Larry Jackson, Holly Hewko of High River, AB; stepmother Cherie Jackson; surrogate parents Frank and Brenda Rooney; sister Ashlie; brothers David and Cole; lifelong friends Sheldon, Patrick, and Ryan; and his dog Tank, predeceased by his dog Turbo. He is also survived by his grandparents Don and Loretta Hewko of High Prairie, AB, and was predeceased by grandparents Fred and Phyllis Jackson of St. Stephen, NB.

Brett also leaves behind his uncle and aunt Dale and Laurie Cox of Peace River, AB; uncle and aunt Kevin and Mickey Cox of High Prairie, AB; uncle and aunt Doug and Cathy Hewko of High Prairie, AB; uncle Donny Hewko of High Prairie, AB; aunt Carol Mason of Rothesay, NB; uncle and aunt Jeff and Susan Irving of St. Stephen, NB; uncle Darren Jackson of London, ON; uncle and aunt Shawn and Vanessa Bower of Sherwood Park, AB; and cousins Kimberly, Clinton, Dustin, Ryan, Kelly, Jackie, Tyler, Karleen, Adrienne, D.J., Megan, Becky, Lindsay, Mallory, Greg, Scott, Brooklyn and Beau; as well as numerous other extended family and friends.

Born February 19, 1993, Brett lived between High Prairie and Edmonton, with numerous stays in New Brunswick in between. In his younger years he enjoyed playing hockey, soccer, ball hockey, swimming and karate. As he grew older and moved out to the yard, it was dirt bikes, quads, sleds, then turbo sleds, trucks, then bigger trucks, then Big Sexy. He was an active member of Western Canadian Powerstrokes. He was a journeyman B-pressure welder, with numerous inspector tickets. Throughout his life, his biggest asset was his beautiful smile and the twinkle in his eye. He thrived on being the go-to guy – anybody who needed anything knew to call Brett. His biggest passion was being a big brother, a great son, an awesome friend, and tire shine. He will be sorely missed by all.

The family welcomed anyone wishing to celebrate Brett’s life to join them at the Howard & McBride Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home for visitation on Monday, April 10, 2017 from 6 – 9 p.m., and on Tuesday April 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The service will be held on Tuesday April 11, 2017 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow. Cremation will follow and his final resting place will be at Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Edmonton SPCA.