JACKSON, Phyllis Charlene

At Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB, Sunday, January 15, 2017, Phyllis Charlene Jackson, wife of the late Frederick Leonard Jackson and daughter of the late Arthur G. and Ellen Ruth (Porter) Smith.

Survived by two sons, Larry (Cherie) of Edmonton, AB, Darren of London, ON; two daughters, Carol Mason of Rothesay, NB, Susan Irving of St. Stephen, NB; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beulah Reid of Bedford, NS, Georgie Hyslop (Chet) of St. Stephen, NB; several nieces and nephews.

Resting at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB from where the funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 18 from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, January 19 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Alzheimers Society, Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.