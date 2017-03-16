JARVIS, Ethel J. Potter

Baileyville, ME – Ethel Jean Potter Jarvis, 96, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017 at Passamaquoddy Lodge in St. Andrews, NB. Ethel was born in Fredericton Junction, NB on September 4, 1920, daughter of Harry and Maretta (Cunningham) Gillis.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was predeceased by her first husband, Albert R. Potter, and the late Theodore Jarvis; and three sisters, Charlotte Cote, Elaine Hannon Bacon and Marian Gillis, two brothers, Joseph Gillis and Melvin Gillis.

Surviving is her son, Wayne Potter and wife Kimberly of Cleveland, TN; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three sisters, Olive Berriault of Bocabec, NB, Vera Gillis of Newport, Maine, and Grace Marlain and husband Louis, of London, Ontario; two brothers, Phillip Gillis and wife Eileen, of Lepreau, NB and Allen Gillis of Saint John, NB; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Baileyville at later date. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.