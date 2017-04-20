Job fair set for April 25 in St. Stephen at the Garcelon Civic Center

St. Stephen – Opportunities NB will host this year’s Charlotte County Job Fair April 25, in partnership with the St. Stephen Area Chamber of Commerce, Post Secondary Education, Training and Labour (PETL), The Work Room, and the office of MLA John Ames.

The fair will take place from 12pm-5pm, at the Garcelon Civic Center, where more than 30 employers will seek full time and part time employees within the Charlotte County region.

A spokesperson for ONB stated the department felt there are plenty of opportunities within the region, and the partners “want to keep our Charlotte County residents where they want to live and work.”

Those seeking jobs are urged to attend, and to come prepared with resumes and questions for employers.