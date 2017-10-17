JOHNSON, Catherine Margaret

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Thursday, October 12, 2017, Catherine Margaret Johnson, wife of the late Ross Edward Johnson, passed away. Born in Chatham, NB, daughter of the late Henry Bernard and Helen Marie (Johnston) Cripps. Survived by three sons, Lawrence, Douglas (Brenda), Timothy (Rolanna), all of Burnt Hill, NB; two daughters, Christina Taylor of Saint John, NB, Krista (Marty) of Rolling Dam, NB; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Gladys Cameron; brothers, Joseph and Henry Cripps; brother-in-law, Don Ryan; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by three daughters, Marie (infant), Elizabeth Mary and Theresa Johnson; sisters, Gertrude Ryan and Edith Ramsay; brother, Kenneth Cripps; sister-in-law, Carol Deacon; son-in-law, Ron. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church, Milltown Blvd., St. Stephen, NB on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 12 noon. Visiting hours were held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Sunday, October 15 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Interment at Milltown Catholic Cemetery, Barter Settlement, NB. For those who wish, remembrances to St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Charlotte County Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca