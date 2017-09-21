JOHNSON, Katherine Alice

Katherine Alice (Gowan) Johnson passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB in her 90th year, wife of the late Marven Johnson. She was a daughter of the late William and Rosetta (MacFarlane) Gowan. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Rolling Dam Covered Bridge Craft and a former member of the Rolling Dam Women’s Institute. She was an avid knitter and was well known for the products of her craft. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Arlene) Johnson, Bonnie (David) Saunders and Willard “Bill” (Joyce) Johnson; six grandchildren, Sarah (Bill) Makson, Nicholas (Diane) Johnson, Jason (Kim) Johnson, Troy (Melody) Johnson, Amy (Sonny) Murray and Kevin (Mary Jane) Saunders; eleven greatgrandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Dyer; four sisters-in-law, Charlotte Gowan, Lorenne Gowan, Josephine Gowan and Carol Gowan; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters: Marion (George) Baldwin, Willard (Helen) Gowan, Donald Gowan, Thomas (Mildred) Gowan, Manley (Mabel) Gowan, Helen (Joseph) Johnson, Kenneth (Eleanor) Gowan, Norman Gowan, James Gowan, John Gowan, Byron Gowan; brother-in-law, Norval Dyer. Funeral service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 6 – 9 p.m. For those who wish, remembrances to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.