JUSTASON, Randall Scott

Unexpectedly, at his residence in Pocologan, NB on April 28, 2017, Randall “Randy” Scott Justason, husband of the late Heather Ann (Crawford) Justason. Born in Blacks Harbour, NB on August 11, 1958, he was a son of the late Ernest and Agnes (Lloyd) Justason.

A loving father, grandfather and brother, Randy is survived by one daughter, Ina Justason (Joey Stewart) of St. George, NB; two sons, Otty Justason of British Columbia and Nick Justason of Pocologan, NB; three grandchildren, Skyler, Jayden and Calum; brothers, Doug (Lorraine) Justason, Eugene Justason and Kevin Justason, all of Pocologan, NB; one sister, Joyce (Mike) MacQuarrie of Pennfield, NB and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Randy was predeceased by two brothers, John Lloyd and Allison Justason.

Randy was a car guy, plain and simple. He loved getting his hands dirty and could always be found fixing up and repairing any car he could, especially Fords. When Randy wasn’t fixing cars he was driving them, often being found out on the road with his wife, Heather. For well over 30 years, Randy was employed at the New River Beach Provincial Park as a Park Ranger. He was a devoted father and grandfather who truly lived his life for his family and he will be sadly missed by them greatly.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Visiting will take place at the St. George Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 12 Noon until the service begins at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dan Jamer officiating. The interment will follow in the Pennfield Rural Cemetery.

In Randy’s memory, donations to Charlotte County Cancer would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.