KENNEY- HANLEY, Judy Almeida

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Thursday, July 20, 2017, Judy Almeida Kenney- Hanley, wife of Scott D. Hanley. Born in St. Stephen, NB, daughter of Patricia A. (Sprague) Pelton (Norman) of Lexington Park, Maryland, and the late Robert G. Kenney.

Judy worked at the Family Resource Centre of Charlotte County Inc. as an Outreach Co-ordinator. She traveled to Deer Island and St. George to work with children to do play groups. The children all loved Judy. She was a very creative person and painted all the scenes free-hand on the Family Resource Centre windows for seasons and holidays, as well as creating a lot of the crafts that were used at the centre. She was also very active in the Get Ready for School program offered by the centre at schools throughout Charlotte County.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her children, Kyle Robert Kenney and Hayley Lynn Kenney; one brother, Robert Kenney; brother by heart, Garnett Hayes; nieces, Kayleigh Kenney and Liberty Berry; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service was held at the St. Stephen Rural Cemetery, St. Stephen, NB on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. For those who wish, remembrances to the Charlotte County Cancer Society, Family Resource Centre or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca