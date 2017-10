In loving memory of my son, Jason Kernighan, who passed on Oct. 9, 2005. I often sit and think about The years that have passed by And of the happiness and joy That was shared by you and I. I think of all the laughter, The smiles and all the fun And before I even know it My tears have, once again, begun. For although it brings me comfort To walk down memory lane It reminds me how, without you, Life has never been the same. I love you, Bub, Mom