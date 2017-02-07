KINNEY, Linda Louise

Unexpectedly at her residence on February 2, 2017, Linda Louise (Murray) Kinney, wife of the late Thomas Dwight Kinney of Second Falls, NB. Born in St. Stephen, NB on October 9, 1950, she is a daughter of Edna May (Murray) Kinney. A loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, Linda is survived by her two daughters: Tammy Kinney of Second Falls, NB and Tanya Lowry (Jordan French) of Deer Island, NB; grandchildren: Noelle, Wyatt and Ryder; her mother: Edna Kinney of Canal, NB; siblings: Paul (Sheri) Kinney of Canal, NB, Clifford Kinney of Canal, NB and Nancy (Mike) Shield of Texas; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Prior to retirement, Linda worked for Connors Bros. in Blacks Harbour in the labeling room. She enjoyed gardening and going to Tim Horton’s for coffee. Linda’s family truly was her life and she loved nothing more than spending time with her children and her grandson, Ryder. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533) 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. There will be no visitation. A service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 2:00 pm from the Second Falls Baptist Church with Rev. Reg Ward officiating. In Linda’s memory, donations to the Diabetes Association or to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.