KIRK, Maria

The death occurred peacefully at the Garden Home, Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, of Maria Kirk (nee MacDonald), beloved wife the late Bill Kirk, formerly of St. Stephen, New Brunswick, aged 87.

Maria was the loving mother of Lynn Kirk, Freeport, Bahamas and Larry Kirk (Anne), North Rustico, P.E.I.; grandmother of Jessica Kirk, Vancouver, and Andrew Kirk (Chandra), Vancouver, and great-grandmother of Abbie and Lachlan Kirk. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret, and brothers, Joe, Gordon and Timmy.

Besides her husband Bill, Maria was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Christina (McDade) MacDonald.

There will be no visitation or memorial service by personal request. Interment will take place later in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. If so desired, donations in Maria’s memory to the IWK would be appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Queen’s Funeral Home, New Glasgow, P.E.I. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com.